Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) EPS Estimated At $4.60; Stifel Financial Trimmed By $6.72 Million Its Yum Brands (YUM) Stake

Stifel Financial Corp decreased Yum Brands Inc (YUM) stake by 10.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stifel Financial Corp sold 61,052 shares as Yum Brands Inc (YUM)’s stock rose 10.38%. The Stifel Financial Corp holds 500,264 shares with $55.38M value, down from 561,316 last quarter. Yum Brands Inc now has $34.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $114.66. About 1.20 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 23/04/2018 – The partnership opens doors for parent company Yum Brands, which has been working hard to revitalize Pizza Hut; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS

Analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report $4.60 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $1.15 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $5.75 EPS. AMZN’s profit would be $2.26B giving it 94.55 P/E if the $4.60 EPS is correct. After having $5.22 EPS previously, Amazon.com, Inc.’s analysts see -11.88% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/04/2018 – Red, orange or blue? These are the colors of Amazon’s new colored Echo Dots; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-For Amazon, deal with India’s Flipkart was a non-starter – Business Standard; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART YET TO FINALIZE STAKE SALE DEAL WITH WALMART; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON RETAIL PHARMACY DUE TO AN OVERLY COMPETITIVE FRONT-END MARKET AND AMAZON-RELATED RISK; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino in talks on possible Brazil partnership -newspaper; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces Immersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 03/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING, MORE: No Ongoing White House Talks About Amazon Action; 05/03/2018 – ChainStore [Reg]: Report: Amazon stops selling Google’s Nest smart home line–but not by choice; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 24/04/2018 – Volvo rolls out in-car deliveries with Amazon

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2324’s average target is 33.59% above currents $1739.65 stock price. Amazon.com had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was reinitiated on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, September 23 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, September 3.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Amazon (AMZN) Stock on the Dip Before Q3 Earnings Despite Economic Worries? – Nasdaq” on October 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Highs for AMZN Stock Will Come After Growth Challenges End – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intensified Antitrust Scrutiny Could Weigh on AMZN Stock – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon and Roku Are Becoming a Duopoly in Connected TV – Nasdaq” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mark Cuban Owns Almost $1B Of Amazon Stock, Calls It The ‘Best Startup In The World’ – Benzinga” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold Amazon.com, Inc. shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 768 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Old Dominion Capital Management holds 1.33% or 2,024 shares. 3,692 are owned by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Company. Markel Corporation has invested 2.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rmb Cap Limited Company has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beck Mack & Oliver Lc holds 0.09% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests Company holds 231,724 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Curbstone Fin Management Corporation stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Btim holds 986 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Welch Forbes Limited Co has 0.46% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Doliver Advsrs L P stated it has 1,046 shares. 400 were accumulated by Barbara Oil Co. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 4.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Atwood And Palmer stated it has 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $854.94 billion. It operates through the North America, International, and Amazon Web Services divisions. It has a 72.17 P/E ratio. The firm sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Among 4 analysts covering Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Yum! Brands has $12500 highest and $9700 lowest target. $111.80’s average target is -2.49% below currents $114.66 stock price. Yum! Brands had 12 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $11000 target in Friday, August 2 report.

Stifel Financial Corp increased Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) stake by 1,906 shares to 40,103 valued at $9.08 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd stake by 37,329 shares and now owns 247,083 shares. Vanguard World Fds (VPU) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold YUM shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bankshares Incorporated has invested 0.04% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Raymond James Financial Services reported 0.07% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Motco invested 0% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Windsor Ltd Com reported 7,985 shares stake. Associated Banc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Amalgamated Bancorp reported 0.11% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Everence Mgmt holds 7,084 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Penobscot Inv Management Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Sequoia Finance Advsr Ltd Co invested in 9,092 shares. Boys Arnold And Company Inc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.08% or 2.57M shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 261,030 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Co owns 4,137 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Blue Financial reported 4,443 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 80 shares.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $286.50M for 30.17 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.