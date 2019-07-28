Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Comparing side by side

As Catalog & Mail Order Houses businesses, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amazon.com Inc. 1,800 3.80 N/A 23.66 79.10 MercadoLibre Inc. 506 20.44 N/A -0.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Amazon.com Inc. and MercadoLibre Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amazon.com Inc. 0.00% 28.9% 7.8% MercadoLibre Inc. 0.00% -1.5% -0.5%

Volatility & Risk

Amazon.com Inc.’s current beta is 1.64 and it happens to be 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, MercadoLibre Inc.’s beta is 2.1 which is 110.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amazon.com Inc. Its rival MercadoLibre Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. MercadoLibre Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Amazon.com Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Amazon.com Inc. and MercadoLibre Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amazon.com Inc. 0 0 13 3.00 MercadoLibre Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Amazon.com Inc.’s upside potential is 11.07% at a $2158.21 average price target. Meanwhile, MercadoLibre Inc.’s average price target is $470, while its potential downside is -28.21%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Amazon.com Inc. is looking more favorable than MercadoLibre Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57% of Amazon.com Inc. shares and 86% of MercadoLibre Inc. shares. Insiders owned 16.1% of Amazon.com Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.97% of MercadoLibre Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amazon.com Inc. -2.43% 1.42% 14.09% 9.27% 16.83% 24.58% MercadoLibre Inc. 6.88% 11.53% 58.9% 75.91% 91.88% 95.64%

For the past year Amazon.com Inc. has weaker performance than MercadoLibre Inc.

Summary

Amazon.com Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors MercadoLibre Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. It operates through the North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. The company sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk. It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including kindle e-readers, fire tablets, fire TVs, and echo; and provides Kindle Direct Publishing, an online service that allows independent authors and publishers to make their books available in the Kindle Store. In addition, the company offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products on its Websites, as well as their own branded Websites; and programs that allow authors, musicians, filmmakers, app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, it provides compute, storage, database, and other AWS services, as well as fulfillment, publishing, digital content subscriptions, advertising, and co-branded credit card agreements services. Additionally, the company offers Amazon Prime, an annual membership program, which provides free shipping of various items; access to unlimited streaming of movies and TV episodes; and other services. It serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, and content creators. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

MercadoLibre, Inc. hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services. It also provides MercadoLibre Classifieds service that enables users to list their offerings related to motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, real estate, and services outside the Marketplace platform; and MercadoPago, an integrated online payments solution to facilitate transactions on and off the MercadoLibre Marketplace by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online. In addition, the company offers MercadoLibre Advertising platform, which enables large retailers and various other consumer brands to promote their products and services on the Internet by providing branding and performance marketing services; and advertisers to place text, display, or banner advertisements in order to promote their brands and offerings on its Webpages and associated sites. Further, it provides MercadoShops, a software-as-a-service, hosted online store solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own Webstores; and MercadoEnvios, a shipping service for marketplace users. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.