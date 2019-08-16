Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Catalog & Mail Order Houses companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Amazon.com Inc. has 57.5% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 54.91% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Amazon.com Inc. has 16% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.73% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Amazon.com Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amazon.com Inc. 0.00% 24.30% 6.50% Industry Average 8.54% 47.28% 5.35%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Amazon.com Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Amazon.com Inc. N/A 1,815 78.91 Industry Average 1.60B 18.69B 56.17

Amazon.com Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher P/E ratio Amazon.com Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Amazon.com Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amazon.com Inc. 0 0 11 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.67 5.14 2.81

$2198.75 is the average target price of Amazon.com Inc., with a potential upside of 22.25%. The potential upside of the peers is 76.29%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data shown earlier is that Amazon.com Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Amazon.com Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amazon.com Inc. -6.7% -2.88% -2.34% 11.75% 4.92% 24.29% Industry Average 6.32% 22.10% 29.14% 37.95% 35.19% 47.86%

For the past year Amazon.com Inc. has weaker performance than Amazon.com Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amazon.com Inc. are 1.1 and 0.8. Competitively, Amazon.com Inc.’s peers have 1.55 and 1.26 for Current and Quick Ratio. Amazon.com Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amazon.com Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.56 shows that Amazon.com Inc. is 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Amazon.com Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.64 which is 64.10% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Amazon.com Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Amazon.com Inc.’s rivals beat Amazon.com Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. It operates through the North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. The company sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk. It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including kindle e-readers, fire tablets, fire TVs, and echo; and provides Kindle Direct Publishing, an online service that allows independent authors and publishers to make their books available in the Kindle Store. In addition, the company offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products on its Websites, as well as their own branded Websites; and programs that allow authors, musicians, filmmakers, app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, it provides compute, storage, database, and other AWS services, as well as fulfillment, publishing, digital content subscriptions, advertising, and co-branded credit card agreements services. Additionally, the company offers Amazon Prime, an annual membership program, which provides free shipping of various items; access to unlimited streaming of movies and TV episodes; and other services. It serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, and content creators. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.