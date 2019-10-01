Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Analysts See $4.60 EPS; USA Technologies (USAT) Has 1.8 Sentiment

Analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report $4.60 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $1.15 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $5.75 EPS. AMZN’s profit would be $2.28 billion giving it 94.34 P/E if the $4.60 EPS is correct. After having $5.22 EPS previously, Amazon.com, Inc.’s analysts see -11.88% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.61% or $10.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.91. About 2.39M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 02/04/2018 – Amazon, already struggling to crack markets in Asia, has yet to set foot in the South Korean market; 01/05/2018 – A tweet from Bernie Sanders shows Amazon has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon warehouse workers pee into bottles to avoid wasting time: undercover investigator; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Amazon is also in the spotlight on suggestions that it will be forced to pay more tax; 17/05/2018 – Rediff: Amazon readies plan to take on Walmart in India’s retail space; 16/04/2018 – Drug distributor and drugstore stocks rally after Amazon shelves plan to sell to hospitals; 13/03/2018 – Spain’s Amazon workers call 2-day strike over wages, rights

USA Technologies Inc (USAT) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.93, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 45 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 25 cut down and sold positions in USA Technologies Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 31.97 million shares, up from 30.81 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding USA Technologies Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 17 Increased: 27 New Position: 18.

The stock decreased 14.51% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $4.36. About 20.51 million shares traded or 1218.27% up from the average. USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) has declined 51.44% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $15.82 million activity.

Foundation Capital Llc holds 4.71% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. for 474,066 shares. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc owns 1.80 million shares or 4.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Washington Corp has 3.72% invested in the company for 1.02 million shares. The Connecticut-based P.A.W. Capital Corp has invested 2.89% in the stock. S Squared Technology Llc, a New York-based fund reported 403,031 shares.

USA Technologies, Inc. provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $268.16 million. It creates and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine services. It currently has negative earnings. The company's ePort Connect solution offers various POS options, card processing, wireless connectivity, customer/consumer, online sales reporting, M2M telemetry and DEX data transfer, over-the-air update capabilities, deployment planning, and value-added services, as well as planning, project management, installation support, marketing, and performance evaluation services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold Amazon.com, Inc. shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru L P holds 539,243 shares. Schnieders Capital Limited Co reported 1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 185 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Beach Counsel Inc Pa reported 12,139 shares stake. Omers Administration holds 3,500 shares. Moreover, Capstone Fincl Advsr has 0.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company Nj stated it has 0.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blb&B Advisors Lc accumulated 1,689 shares. Boys Arnold & Co Incorporated reported 1,307 shares. Moreover, Camarda Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.93% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 250 shares. Winfield Associates stated it has 6,604 shares. Middleton & Company Ma owns 19,072 shares. Wellcome Tru Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 136,000 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 210 shares.

