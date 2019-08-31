Amazon.Com Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined While Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has Increased Position by $338,200; Lincluden Management LTD Has Increased Its Rogers Communications (RCI) Stake by $1.93 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 36,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 951,884 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.19M, up from 915,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.52. About 381,429 shares traded or 5.00% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q18 Investment Community Teleconference April 19, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 103.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, up from 184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Japan Antitrust Watchdog Probes Amazon–Again; 14/05/2018 – Peeks Social Receives Invitation to Amazon Appstore; 24/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are Wi-Fi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices; 12/04/2018 – Amazon to Offer Ring Video Doorbell at New Everyday Price of $99; 03/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, raising shipping fee by up to 50%; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Shows Signs of Edging Out Instacart at Whole Foods; 29/03/2018 – Trump is going after Amazon for the wrong issue: It’s China, not taxes; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 19/03/2018 – The service has an integration with Amazon’s e-commerce system for shipping prizes to game winners; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Flipkart in ecommerce

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 280,170 shares to 2.04 million shares, valued at $73.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Terreno Realty Corp. (NYSE:TRNO) by 13,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,474 shares, and cut its stake in Washington Prime Group New.

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Veritas boosts Rogers Communications to Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Going Over is Over: Fido says goodbye to data overages with Data Overage Protection – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “RCI Asia Pacific India Expands Vacation Options For Members With More Than 600 Affiliated Resorts In The Region – Stockhouse” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Q2 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rogers Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Backhaul: FedEx Dumps Amazonâ€¦Again – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trader Toolkit: Under The Hood Of One Of The Most Popular Technical Indicators – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) to Open New Facility in Utah, Add 800+ Jobs – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

