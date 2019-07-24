Amazon.Com Com (AMZN) Stock Value Rose While Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has Upped by $338,200 Its Position; Perritt Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in Travelcenters Amer Com (TA) by $764,580 as Shares Declined

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 103.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 190 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, up from 184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $980.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $1990.61. About 1.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Spring Speculation Has Sprung: Walmart, Amazon, Trump And Target; 25/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s AI Scare, Encrypted Phones, A ‘Lost’-Inspired Startup — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 17/05/2018 – One quote from Jeff Bezos prepared Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to rise through the ranks of the financial services industry. via @CNBCMakeIt; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON AND WHOLE FOODS MARKET EXPANDS GROCERY FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN DENVER, SACRAMENTO AND SAN DIEGO; 13/04/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 team has their eyes on Newark, N.J; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID IN TALKS WITH AZUL TO SHIP GOODS IN BRAZIL: RTRS; 05/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Expand Whole Foods Delivery to San Francisco; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Board Expected to Support Bezos at Shareholder Meeting (Video); 14/05/2018 – N2WS Announces Backup and Recovery Support for Amazon DynamoDB

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com (TA) by 114.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 191,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 358,060 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 166,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.78M market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.51. About 40,098 shares traded. TravelCenters of America LLC (NYSE:TA) has risen 10.15% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TA News: 15/05/2018 – Nantahala Capital Management Buys 1.7% of TravelCenters; 07/05/2018 – Travelcenters of America 1Q Rev $1.58B; 16/03/2018 – Travelcenters of America Names Andrew J. Rebholz as Managing Director; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show; 13/04/2018 – Final Order and Judgment Issued for TravelCenters of America LLC in Comdata Litigation; 07/05/2018 – Travelcenters of America 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 07/05/2018 – TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA LLC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.58 BLN VS $1.39 BLN; 03/04/2018 – TA Truck Service® Launches Certified Used Truck and Certified Used Trailer Inspections; 14/03/2018 – TravelCenters at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 07/03/2018 TravelCenters Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 14

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “E-Commerce Battles For Logistical Domination Continue To Grow – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS Momentum to Drive Growth in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon’s Earnings: Time To Push Through Record Highs – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Already a 2019 Gainer, Nvidia Stock Could Skyrocket if This Happens – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Betting on Bezos and Amazon Stock Is a Winning Strategy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Cap Lp reported 0.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pro stated it has 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Adirondack Tru Com owns 2.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,813 shares. Shoker Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.54% or 409 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Churchill Mngmt Corp holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,633 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 40,327 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 27,480 shares. Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 1,434 shares. Amg National Tru Bank & Trust reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Washington Tru National Bank & Trust stated it has 1,665 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Oz Management Limited Partnership has invested 2.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 36,320 were reported by Regions. Ccm Advisers Limited Com holds 3.2% or 10,719 shares. Meyer Handelman Commerce stated it has 0.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold TA shares while 23 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.71 million shares or 6.11% less from 12.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Research And Mgmt Inc reported 227,258 shares. Ameriprise invested in 0% or 51,953 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 74,204 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Falcon Point Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 151,036 shares. 16,300 are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) or 534,716 shares. 171,595 are owned by Proxima Cap Management Limited Liability Corp. Art Limited Liability Company holds 25,229 shares. 50,000 are held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0% invested in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA). California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 0% or 379,431 shares. Strategic Financial Services Inc holds 0.01% in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) or 23,500 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has 0% invested in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0% or 10,482 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Significant Upside Potential For Hospitality Properties Trust Due To Recent Market Inefficiencies – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Even at $5, GameStop Stock Isnâ€™t a Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Net Income of $13.5 Million for the Second Quarter of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is NVR (NVR) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think ” Yes ” – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.