Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined While Mengis Capital Management Lifted Its Stake; Mason Hill Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) by $7.38 Million as Market Value Rose

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46M shares as the company's stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $627.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.92. About 3.11 million shares traded or 10.83% up from the average. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 0% or 288,700 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 124,507 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.08% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Art Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.01% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) or 74,475 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has 9,582 shares. Guggenheim Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 440,580 shares. Td Asset Mngmt owns 836,195 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, British Columbia Investment Management has 0.02% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd reported 0% stake. D E Shaw And holds 555,799 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 21,455 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 3.20M shares. 1.04M were reported by Century Inc. Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Millennium Ltd accumulated 0% or 962,105 shares.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $179.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.