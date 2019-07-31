Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stock Rose While Stonebridge Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Burney Co Has Trimmed Its Stake by $475,306 as Stock Value Rose

Burney Co decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 11.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 4,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,296 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, down from 42,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $115.58. About 4.66M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN EXPECTS REDUCTION IN CONSUMPTION OF RESEARCH: PINTO; 10/05/2018 – China receives JPMorgan application to set up JV brokerage; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Noninterest Revenue $15.1B; 08/05/2018 – Hovnanian Enterprises’ Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 16/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Capital Growth Adds JPMorgan, Exits Skechers: 13F; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 17/04/2018 – SLT: Securities services revenue boost at JP Morgan Chase; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan chief paid 364 times more than his typical worker

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 46.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 450 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,415 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $10.48 during the last trading session, reaching $1888.05. About 1.68 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 09/05/2018 – INDIA FUTURE GROUP IN STAKE SALE TALKS WITH WALMART, AMAZON: ET; 25/05/2018 – Amazon Echo passes on private conversation; 17/04/2018 – WhereverTV & APP Mastery Release Mobile Apps for Android, IOS and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick; 20/04/2018 – Reckitt takes hit from stumbling Scholl and price pressure; 11/04/2018 – AppSwarm to Develop Application Skills for Amazon Alexa with Programming Team; 16/03/2018 – Walmart could help one of India’s top e-commerce start-ups compete with Amazon; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – M&S targets rapid change after latest profit drop; 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 27/04/2018 – Amazon employees went on a cross-country bus tour to learn about aging Americans

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17,463 shares to 72,195 shares, valued at $10.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co Cl A by 37,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,665 shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc Com New (NYSE:BCE).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howard owns 19,195 shares. Portland Global Ltd Llc has 447 shares. Redwood Invs Limited Com holds 1.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 13,175 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 3.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has 525 shares. 300 were reported by Waters Parkerson & Com Ltd Company. 6,870 are held by Provise Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Corporation. 180 were reported by Hillsdale Management. Private Tru Na owns 4,636 shares. Telemark Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 50,000 shares or 11.25% of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 41,300 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Advisory Group has 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mcgowan Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 816 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc reported 2.30M shares. Markel invested in 93,237 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.89 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Services Automobile Association reported 0.67% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Meristem Family Wealth Limited reported 5,331 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 5.28 million shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Ltd Liability Company has 15,535 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Investors Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv reported 32,558 shares stake. 211,967 were accumulated by Northeast Investment Mngmt. Headinvest Limited reported 28,112 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management holds 1.45 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Indiana Trust Invest Mgmt has invested 1.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Blue Financial Cap, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 20,629 shares. 25,383 are held by Pekin Hardy Strauss. 69,500 were reported by Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Liability. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd invested 0.89% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lord Abbett Company Ltd Liability holds 1.01% or 3.00M shares. Moreover, Oz Management LP has 0.65% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,722 shares to 114,833 shares, valued at $12.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 9,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,718 shares, and has risen its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF).