Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Cut Its Position by $2.63 Million; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Stake in Tri Continental (TY) Has Lowered by $484,328

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.19. About 44,352 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 1,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 2,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $1766.67. About 2.02M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Schlage Smart Locks Gain New Amazon Alexa Voice Unlocking Skill; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos plays games “here and there” but the CEO of Twitch wouldn’t call him a gamer; 04/04/2018 – Aging US warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom; 17/04/2018 – IATA SAYS PROPOSES TO CREATE JOINT GLOBAL REGISTERY FOR LARGE DRONES WITH THE UN’S AVIATION AGENCY; 05/04/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: “Government sales have helped propel AWS to become Amazon’s biggest profit source” — $4.3b in oper net,; 09/05/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: 60% Of Amazon Customers Will Not Renew Their Prime Membership, Poll Reveals; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO BOOST PRIME PRICE TO $119/YR FROM $99; 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight; 24/04/2018 – Oklahoman: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.44 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ciena Corp Com New (NYSE:CIEN) by 8,277 shares to 54,577 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc Com (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Rollins Inc Com (NYSE:ROL).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C World Wide Gp A S holds 6.86% or 303,511 shares. Kistler stated it has 0.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blume Cap Inc has 0.72% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 765 shares. National Pension Service holds 395,541 shares or 2.71% of its portfolio. 1,415 are owned by Advisory Service. Aviva Public Limited holds 199,915 shares or 2.39% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.58% or 8,643 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr has invested 1.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ar Asset Mgmt owns 0.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 376 shares. Jp Marvel Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,278 shares. Smith Howard Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gamco Invsts Et Al invested 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Prudential Public Ltd Co has invested 1.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pacific Glob Inv holds 0.88% or 2,236 shares in its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

