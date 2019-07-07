Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stake Increased by Barrett Asset Management Llc; Shareholder Provident Investment Management Has Upped Gentex (GNTX) Stake

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 88.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 3,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,277 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, up from 3,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Greater Toronto Would See Only Modest Rent Boost From Amazon HQ2; 30/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos won’t call a meeting or even go to a meeting if 2 pizzas wouldn’t feed the entire group; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights First Half-Hour Animated Series Undone from Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Acclaimed; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 16/03/2018 – Market in ‘Hurry to Discount’ Amazon Rivals, Says NYU’s Galloway (Video); 06/03/2018 – Amazon Alexa to Keynote at Connected Car Detroit; 16/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos considers these 3 CEOs his role models; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado’s robot army courts global food retailers; 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.75 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.38. About 412,609 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 3,403 shares to 155,505 shares, valued at $32.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 10,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,870 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 87,475 shares to 3,458 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,874 shares, and cut its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC).

