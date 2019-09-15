Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stake Held by S-R Schill & Associates; Spinnaker Trust Has Increased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $810,369

S-R Schill & Associates increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34M, up from 1,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon appears willing to sacrifice profits in order to grow its payments service; 03/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING, MORE: No Ongoing White House Talks About Amazon Action; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 09/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Reorganizes Series-Development Team Under Jennifer Salke, Names Albert Cheng Co-Head of TV; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Tops 100 Million Prime Members Milestone (Video); 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: the health care joint venture announced by Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, and JPMorgan Chase in January is; 12/04/2018 – New Yorker: Amazon Apologizes for Shipping Ten Thousand Copies of Comey’s Book to White House; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 13/03/2018 – Amazon will be a ‘major disruptive force’ to live sports rights in the next few years

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 73.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 14,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 33,595 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92 million, up from 19,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon

S-R Schill & Associates, which manages about $115.12 million and $161.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 14,651 shares to 66,140 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares U.S. Telecommunications Etf (IYZ) by 19,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,587 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 2.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 81,655 shares. Frontier Investment Mgmt Com invested in 0.33% or 2,599 shares. Town Country Bankshares Trust Dba First Bankers Trust holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 190 shares. Greenbrier Prns Mgmt Limited reported 11.1% stake. Hamel Assocs holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 293 shares. Ci Inc holds 78,692 shares. California-based Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lenox Wealth Management holds 0.44% or 771 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 1.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Btc Mgmt reported 1.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pinnacle Advisory Grp Incorporated invested in 332 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wisconsin Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,751 shares. Pictet Bankshares Limited holds 3,507 shares or 2.92% of its portfolio. Addison, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 863 shares. Moreover, Sit Invest has 0.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,709 shares.

