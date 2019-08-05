Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stake Held by Mengis Capital Management Inc; Pvh (PVH) Holder Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding by $15.13 Million as Share Price Declined

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $49.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1774.13. About 3.10 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinised; 17/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in #Brazil; 11/04/2018 – The surprising trait Jeff Bezos looks for in successful employees; 26/03/2018 – Casino’s Monoprix teams up with Amazon for grocery delivery; 13/04/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 team was in Newark, N.J. this week; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX; 27/04/2018 – Amazon More Than Doubles Credit Line as It Expands Globally; 16/04/2018 – Guardian Circle Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 17/05/2018 – One quote from Jeff Bezos prepared Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to rise through the ranks of the financial services industry. via @CNBCMakeIt; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 35.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The hedge fund held 225,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $76.65. About 1.26 million shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – 2018 REVENUE FOR CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 9% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 7% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS); 29/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $175; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $166; 28/03/2018 – International Sales of Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger Hand PVH Earnings Beat; 16/04/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 31/05/2018 – PVH – PLEASED WITH PERFORMANCE OF HERITAGE BUSINESS, PARTICULARLY GIVEN CHALLENGES DEPARTMENT STORE LANDSCAPE HAS FACED, INCLUDING BON-TON BANKRUPTCY; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Rev $2.5B; 29/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $165; RATING OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees 1Q Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.25; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (NYSE:CYH) by 1.25M shares to 2.75 million shares, valued at $10.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 750,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Farfetch Ltd.

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 13.30% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.18 per share. PVH’s profit will be $145.63M for 10.14 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.