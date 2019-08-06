Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Shares Declined While Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Lifted by $315,928 Its Position; Msci (MSCI) Shareholder Toronto Dominion Bank Lifted Stake

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 202 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,797 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 2,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $22.48 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.61. About 4.27M shares traded or 10.07% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multibillion-dollar contract: White House; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 22/05/2018 – Amazon under fire over facial recognition software; 09/05/2018 – Sears Deepens Amazon Tie-Up With Tire-Installation Partnership; 10/05/2018 – The Biggest Sale of Honor Mobile Phone is Back; Make Most of Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Summer Sale on Amazon; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 05/05/2018 – Amazon now clearly has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON AND WHOLE FOODS MARKET EXPANDS GROCERY FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN DENVER, SACRAMENTO AND SAN DIEGO; 09/03/2018 – Amazon’s Expanding Grocery Delivery Is Opening Salvo: Report — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – The cities vying for Amazon’s HQ2 are fighting the wrong war

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 6,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 55,472 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03 million, up from 48,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $212.84. About 469,386 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 14/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS 234 LARGE CAP MAINLAND CHINA COMPANIES TO BE INCLUDED IN EMERGING MARKET, CHINA INDEXES; 16/05/2018 – Authers’ Note: MSCI – Meaningful Scepticism Concerning Indices; 09/03/2018 – MSCI: A, B SHRS IN MSCI CHINA FREE INDEXES STARTING MAY REVIEW; 24/05/2018 – Amundi Msci EM Asia UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 22/03/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World TRN UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – China challenge MSCI’s A-share move […]; 20/03/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN UCITS ETF DR Above 200D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc Total Run Rate at March 31 Grew by 16.2% to $1.4B; 20/03/2018 – MSCI SAYS IT IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA EVENT, REGARDING FACEBOOK DATA PRIVACY ISSUE; 09/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS SECURITY DOESN’T MEET LIQUIDITY RULES FOR INCLUSION

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares China Lrg Cap Etf (FXI) by 2.67M shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $53.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co/The (NASDAQ:GT) by 105,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,952 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Select Sec Spdr (XLE).

