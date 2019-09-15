Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Shareholder Tnb Financial Increased Position; United American Securities Has Upped Its Position in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by $4.85 Million

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 89.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 34,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 73,953 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.30 million, up from 39,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 4.49M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 277 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,767 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.39 million, up from 10,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon Plans New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 18/04/2018 – Bezos Discloses Amazon Prime Membership Total For First Time — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon scouts for offline ally in India – Business Standard; 06/04/2018 – ciara linnane: Great read in this exclusive: Amazon ignored FDA requests to register a food facility in Kentucky for more than; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is reportedly planning to offer a new credit card tailored to the needs of small business owners; 30/05/2018 – Raleigh Tops List in One Ranking for Amazon’s New Home: Map; 05/05/2018 – Amazon now clearly has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 27/03/2018 – High stakes Amazon places its […]; 03/04/2018 – DNA: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Announces New Tucson Fulfillment Center

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

