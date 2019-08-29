Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Shareholder Ruggie Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Holding; Haemonetics (HAE) Shareholder American Capital Management Trimmed Position as Valuation Rose

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Haemonetics (HAE) by 29.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 66,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The institutional investor held 161,235 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11 million, down from 228,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Haemonetics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $134.73. About 382,778 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 28/03/2018 – HAEMONETICS GETS FDA CLEARANCES FOR NEXSYS PCS SOFTWARE; 10/04/2018 – Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results: May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4th Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.22; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.30; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ’19 REV UP 3%-5%; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP HAE.N FY SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $937.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Haemonetics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAE); 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ SHR $2.00 – $2.30; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (GAAP) $150 – $175 MLN

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 786 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,288 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, down from 3,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.25. About 2.42M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Exclusive from @levynews: GOP Senator is moving to close the cheap shipping loophole that helps Chinese businesses; 28/03/2018 – President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios; 30/04/2018 – Asda and Sainsbury’s deal is an ‘Amazon protection program,’ investment manager says; 18/04/2018 – Ivanhoe Targets Warehouses to Boost Assets 33% in Amazon Era; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 26/04/2018 – Looking Ahead to Amazon’s First-Quarter Earnings; 12/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 03/04/2018 – Trump jabs Amazon for a fourth time in a week, saying post office loses billions serving retailer; 27/04/2018 – NUTANIX’S AMAZON CLOUD KILLER DELAYED BY ENGINEERING SNAGS

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.34 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Asset Mngmt owns 631 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Biondo Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,864 shares. Vontobel Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 243,888 shares or 3.58% of the stock. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc reported 477 shares. Stifel stated it has 242,653 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Com invested in 24,557 shares or 2.23% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim & holds 88,842 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shellback Cap Lp stated it has 6,000 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Gulf Intll Bank & Trust (Uk) has 3.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cape Cod Five Cents Bank has 664 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc reported 631,102 shares. Heritage Management Corp holds 0.36% or 3,422 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 863 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Financial Bank, New York-based fund reported 8,281 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd reported 6,560 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) or 20,134 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 8,146 shares. The Maine-based Schroder Mgmt Gru has invested 0% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Principal Fincl Grp Inc invested in 0.02% or 236,962 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Cim Inv Mangement has 0.27% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Tower Rech Ltd Liability Com (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 3,500 shares. Magnetar Fin Lc has 0.08% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 34,062 shares. Profund Advsr Llc holds 0.03% or 6,971 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech Inc holds 51,278 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 242,724 shares.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerovironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 17,320 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $101.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Real Page (NASDAQ:RP) by 14,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 839,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $15.90 million activity.