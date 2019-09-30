Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Shareholder Oak Ridge Investments Has Lowered Holding as Valuation Declined; Asset Management Group Boosted Berkley W R (WRB) Position by $814,580

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 1,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 19,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.43 million, down from 21,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $857.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $7.64 during the last trading session, reaching $1733.09. About 1.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s Prime members are seen as fueling its apparel sales; 16/04/2018 – Here’s a look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 24/04/2018 – Check out the lavish digs that Jeff Bezos may soon call home; 08/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive:; 16/04/2018 – Bezos and Trump are not on good terms, as Trump has repeatedly attacked Bezos-owned Amazon and Washington Post; 20/03/2018 – Essential: This week @Amazon is offering Essential Phone – including the new Amazon-exclusive Halo Gray edition – for only; 29/03/2018 – New Relic Delivers Confidence and Speed to Enterprises Adopting Amazon Web Services; 01/05/2018 – President Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”; 30/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Vancouver for joint announcement with Amazon Monday; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 12,532 shares as the company's stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 46,430 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, up from 33,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $72.33. About 187,025 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.