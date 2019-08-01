Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Shareholder Mengis Capital Management Has Increased Position; As Boyd Gaming (BYD) Market Value Declined, Blue Harbour Group LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $14.55 Million

Blue Harbour Group Lp decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 33.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp sold 539,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.44M, down from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.19% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26.49. About 3.03M shares traded or 165.80% up from the average. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 14/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $31.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1866.78. About 4.47M shares traded or 16.29% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – ‘Alexa, tell Gigaset I’m going now’ – Smart home alarm system connects to Amazon Alexa; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s Alexa VP leaves company – CNBC; 03/04/2018 – A year later, the attack on Amazon coupled with the tense trade relationship with China has many of us asking, “Is this any way to grow the economy?”; 17/05/2018 – The Jeff Bezos quote that Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman uses to stay competitive; 08/05/2018 – Smart Communications(TM) to Scale Support of its Solutions via the Amazon Web Services Infrastructure; 15/05/2018 – SOROS ADDED VICI, JPM, AMZN, WFC, C IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPANY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former exec alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business pinned against Amazon

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Invest Mgmt Corporation has 0.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,145 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.11M shares. Alesco Llc holds 0.02% or 177 shares. Pacific Invest Management holds 0.88% or 2,236 shares in its portfolio. 323 were accumulated by Academy Tx. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 2.11% or 459,240 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap holds 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 61,516 shares. Barton Mngmt reported 46,416 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 72,678 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has invested 0.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sunbelt Inc invested 1.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 111,896 shares or 2.88% of their US portfolio. Dubuque Bank & stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 920 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 68,734 shares.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $179.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 13,801 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 375 shares. Aperio Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 53,369 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank owns 36,081 shares. Blue Harbour Group LP holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 1.08 million shares. Mcf Limited Liability, a Kentucky-based fund reported 102 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 65,385 shares in its portfolio. 16,200 were accumulated by Numerixs Technology. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 178 shares. Invesco Limited has 0.02% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Dana Invest Advsrs owns 61,098 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Amer Grp Inc Inc stated it has 210,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Maverick Limited accumulated 0.17% or 469,260 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 687,903 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20B and $1.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 812,575 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $60.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 305,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).