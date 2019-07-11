Amazon.Com Com (AMZN) Shareholder Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has Raised Stake by $338,200 as Market Value Rose; Pfizer (Call) (PFE) Stock Price Declined While Capstone Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (Call) (PFE) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 193,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.23M, down from 205,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $42.98. About 31.75M shares traded or 39.32% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 27/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline last week quit the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer healthcare business, endangering an auction the U.S. drugmaker hoped would bring in as much as $20 billion; 03/04/2018 – P&G was looking to pay around $15 billion, while Pfizer is said to be seeking $20 billion or more, the sources tell CNBC; 17/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Blue Whale Re Ltd; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORTED BOARD-SPONSORED PROPOSALS TO APPROVE, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS; 19/03/2018 – BioDuro Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. Leads to Creation of a Shelf-Stable Fluorosulfation Reagent; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome Of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting On XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 17/04/2018 – Canada seeks U.S. help to solve EpiPen shortage; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer: RETACRIT Is First U.S. Biosimilar Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agent Now Approved Across All Indications; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Pipeline As Deep, Focused As It Has Ever Been

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 103.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 190 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, up from 184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $999.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $16.34 during the last trading session, reaching $2001.07. About 4.08 million shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – A secret gathering in the desert-hosted by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos-features geniuses and sci-fi tech; 02/04/2018 – “The internet kind of skips a beat,” Ohanian says, due to the reliance of many of the websites users “know and love” on Amazon’s infrastructure; 05/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON DOES NOT USE A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD, IT HAS TO BE LEVEL FOR EVERYONE; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTERS – NEW SERVICE WITH AMAZON WILL BE ROLLING OUT TO CUSTOMERS ACROSS U.S. OVER COMING WEEKS; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition; 19/03/2018 – In Age of E-Commerce, John Lewis Aims to Be the Anti-Amazon; 12/04/2018 – New Yorker: Amazon Apologizes for Shipping Ten Thousand Copies of Comey’s Book to White House; 19/04/2018 – As Amazon continues to grow, Bezos’s annual shareholder letters are drawing even wider appreciation among business leaders; 13/04/2018 – At Post Office, Amazon Isn’t the Only Big Shipper Getting Discounts; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.41B for 13.78 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Biggest Blockbuster Drugs of the Future – The Motley Fool” on June 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Announces Results from XELJANZ XR ORAL Shift Study, The First Phase 3b/4 Study to Evaluate Methotrexate Withdrawal with JAK Inhibitor – StreetInsider.com” published on June 12, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Sangamo and Pfizer Report Positive Results for Hemophilia A Study – Stockhouse” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 5 Worst Dow Jones Stocks So Far in 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 18,900 shares to 23,400 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc (Call) (NYSE:VTR) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (Call) (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burns J W & reported 88,983 shares. Colony Gp Llc invested in 0.82% or 459,692 shares. Capstone Investment Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp holds 112,346 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com reported 711,724 shares. Cortland Inc Mo accumulated 7,746 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cumberland accumulated 5,250 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 23,424 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Alta Management Ltd has 5,653 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 91,178 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 16,011 shares. Franklin Inc owns 29.70 million shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Greenwood Capital Associate Ltd holds 2.32% or 212,261 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Company invested in 1.25% or 618,325 shares. Argent Cap Llc accumulated 624,161 shares or 0.97% of the stock.