Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Shareholder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Boosted Position by $315,928; South St (SSB) Stock Rose While Huber Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $5.05 Million

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 202 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,797 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 2,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in South St Corp (SSB) by 73.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 74,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 26,687 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 100,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in South St Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $73.45. About 153,995 shares traded or 1.79% up from the average. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 8.33% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 24/04/2018 – South State Raises Dividend to 34c; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP SSB.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018, CAP ON INTERCHANGE FEES UNDER DURBIN AMENDMENT WILL BE IN PLACE FOR COMPANY; 05/03/2018 South State Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ South State Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSB); 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – PER SHARE DIVIDEND AMOUNT HIGHER BY $0.01 PER SHARE, OR 3.0% COMPARED TO LAST QUARTER AND SAME QUARTER ONE YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – QTRLY NET INTREST INCOME $ 128.97 MLN VS $ 97.4 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – INCREASED QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO $0.34 PER SHARE, UP $0.01 PER SHARE OVER LAST QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 24/04/2018 – South State 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents Increased by $266.9M

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS) by 9,735 shares to 311,544 shares, valued at $14.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 195,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WAIR).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.