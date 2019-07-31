Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Shareholder Dorsey Wright & Associates Decreased Position by $2.63 Million; Philip Morris International (PM) Market Value Rose While Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lowered Its Position

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 1,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 2,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $924.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $29.95 during the last trading session, reaching $1868.58. About 3.87 million shares traded or 1.05% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMAZON WILL FOLLOW ANY REGULATION FOR TECH COS; 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S ENABLES VOICE ORDERS OVER AMAZON’S ALEXA; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook, Google and Amazon in talks to lease Park Tower, one of S.F.’s last empty; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON RETAIL PHARMACY DUE TO AN OVERLY COMPETITIVE FRONT-END MARKET AND AMAZON-RELATED RISK; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Walmart seeks to take on Amazon in India with Flipkart; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Walmart close to buying majority of India’s @Flipkart; 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP; 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board:; 19/04/2018 – Amazon: Nine-Episode Utopia Is Based on the British Series of the Same Name; 10/05/2018 – The Biggest Sale of Honor Mobile Phone is Back; Make Most of Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Summer Sale on Amazon

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc (PM) by 46.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 135,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,488 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74M, down from 290,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $83.61. About 4.36M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.26 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 74.50 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

