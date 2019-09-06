Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Shareholder Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Lowered Its Position; Ambarella (AMBA) Shareholder Springbok Capital Management Lowered Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc (AMBA) by 61.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 16,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.08% . The hedge fund held 10,613 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $458,000, down from 27,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambarella Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $60.23. About 818,369 shares traded or 49.43% up from the average. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has risen 30.38% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 25/04/2018 – Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned at Betaville; 18/04/2018 – AMBARELLA INC – INITIATED A SEARCH FOR LAPLANTE’S SUCCESSOR; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 14/05/2018 – Ambarella’s VisLab Marks 20-Year Anniversary of MilleMiglia in Automatico; 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 11/04/2018 – Ambarella Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ambarella Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBA); 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 2.1% Position in Ambarella

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 1,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, down from 2,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $910.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $40.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1840.72. About 3.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 25/04/2018 – Deloitte Named an Amazon Web Services Partner Network Launch Partner for AWS IoT Analytics; 06/04/2018 – The report comes as Trump attacks online retailer Amazon, claiming the company pays little or no taxes to state and local governments; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police. Critics See Surveillance Risk; 22/03/2018 – A secret gathering in the desert-hosted by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos-features geniuses and sci-fi tech; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Walmart close to buying majority of India’s @Flipkart; 31/03/2018 – Trump attacks Amazon, again, over U.S. postal rates; 03/05/2018 – SimpliSafe Home Security Adds Voice Control with Amazon Alexa; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS FULFILLMENT CENTER IN MISSOURI, ADDING 1.5K JOBS; 15/05/2018 – Amazon will now include women and minority candidates in its board search going forward, following shareholder complaints about the company’s lack of diversity

Analysts await Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Ambarella, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold AMBA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 23.41 million shares or 3.72% more from 22.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). State Bank Of America De holds 358,048 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc reported 18,388 shares stake. Marathon Cap Mngmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 7,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com holds 100 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 61,763 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group reported 2.42M shares. Security holds 0.02% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 0.26% or 13,738 shares. Moreover, Etrade Cap Management Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). First Trust Advisors Lp stated it has 16,783 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & reported 10,034 shares. First Bankshares Of Omaha has invested 0.07% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Sei Investments Communication holds 0.01% or 87,230 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

More notable recent Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ambarella +16% on beats, upside view – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “28 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ambarella Inc (AMBA) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Ambarella Surprises in Q2, but Exercises Caution — So Should Investors – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (Call) (NYSE:IP) by 39,800 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:DAL) by 93,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airls Co (Put) (NYSE:LUV).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: Advertising Strong Future Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trade of the Day: Amazon Stock Is Primed for a Bounce Trade – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Amazon.com (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ciena Corp Com New (NYSE:CIEN) by 8,277 shares to 54,577 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc Com (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortinet Inc Com (NASDAQ:FTNT).