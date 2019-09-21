Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Shareholder Blue Fin Capital Has Cut Stake as Market Valuation Declined; U S Bancorp (USB) Holder Lynch & Associates Lifted Its Position by $503,516

Blue Fin Capital Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc sold 576 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49M, down from 5,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $889.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32 million shares traded or 31.89% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s quarterly advertising sales surpassed $2 billion for the first time in the first quarter; 27/03/2018 – Response Mag: Whole Foods Stores May Become Amazon Delivery Centers; 09/05/2018 – Schlage Smart Locks Gain New Amazon Alexa Voice Unlocking Skill; 07/05/2018 – Beta News: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON, BERKSHIRE MAY PICK HEALTH CARE JV CEO IN 2 MOS: AXIOS; 21/03/2018 – Elicina’s line of skin-restorative, moisturizing snail cream made from 80 percent snail mucin coming soon to Amazon.com; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash Tests Grocery Delivery With Walmart, Challenging Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Trump’s Criticism of Amazon: It’s Personal; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 9,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 106,428 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58M, up from 96,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 18.21M shares traded or 229.35% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson

More recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “U.S. Bank buys software company – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on September 09, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “U.S. bank acquires Talech for an undisclosed sum – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Bancorp declares $0.42 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakworth reported 5,514 shares. Comml Bank invested 0.25% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Gw Henssler Assocs Limited has invested 1.25% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Spirit Of America Management Ny reported 0.09% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). New York-based First Eagle Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.54% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Cls Investments Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 33,064 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 2.63 million shares. Atlantic Union Financial Bank Corp reported 4,500 shares. Cypress Grp Incorporated reported 0.08% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 9.06M shares. Rockland Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,187 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.24% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 3.87M shares. Btim invested 1.1% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Van Strum Towne accumulated 4,084 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Blue Fin Capital Inc, which manages about $165.51 million and $194.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares J.P. Morgan Usd Emerging Markets Bond Etf (EMB) by 3,142 shares to 16,072 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon’s Twitch buys games database – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Amazon (AMZN) Down 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.