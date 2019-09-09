Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Shareholder Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Boosted Its Position by $975,440; Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Market Valuation Declined While Ion Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Holding

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 414,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 841,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.61 million, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $109.6. About 326,639 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO ESTABLISH PLURALITY VOTING; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDER STARBOARD FILES PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT; 12/03/2018 – Starboard Responds to Mellanox’s Proposed Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND HOLDERS VOTE FOR MELLANOX PROPOSALS; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 22/05/2018 – Vault Systems Selects Mellanox and Cumulus Networks to Build a Secure, Scalable, High Performance OpenStack Cloud; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS 2Q & FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGINS OF 68.0 PERCENT TO 69.0 PERCENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based United Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 26,520 were accumulated by Parametric Port Ltd Liability. Moreover, Mariner Ltd Liability Com has 0.38% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Swiss Bank invested in 89,321 shares. Soros Fund Lc owns 0.23% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 83,000 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability has 23,013 shares. 13,500 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 343,588 shares. Fund Sa accumulated 79,833 shares. 30,337 are held by Navellier Inc. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 13,028 shares. One Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moore Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 42,000 shares. Comerica Savings Bank stated it has 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 157,894 shares.

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $38.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $84.56M for 17.34 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.