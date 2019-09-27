Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While Archford Capital Strategies Boosted by $634,490 Its Stake; As Wageworks (WAGE) Market Value Rose, Elk Creek Partners Has Lowered Its Position

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wageworks Inc (WAGE) by 27.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 153,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 412,939 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.97M, down from 566,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Wageworks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07B market cap company. It closed at $51.34 lastly. It is up 2.35% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WAGE News: 04/05/2018 – WAGEWORKS 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wageworks, Inc; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS INC SAYS COLM CALLAN WILL RESIGN AS CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Beset By Late Filings, WageWorks Hires Outside Firm for Finance Help; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Believes Previous Guidance to Adjustments to Financial Statements for FY 2016 Is Materially Correct — Filing; 09/04/2018 – WageWorks: Dawood Will Be Interim CFO Via Agreement With Consulting Firm Tatum; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of WageWorks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 20/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts WageWorks Investors To Restatement Announcement And CEO Resignation And Reminds Investors Of The May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 13/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts WageWorks Investors to the Securities Class Action Linked to Delayed SEC Filing and the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 08/04/2018 – Rough Ride for Wageworks; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS INC – COMPANY APPOINTS EDGAR MONTES AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 51.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 335 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 991 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88 million, up from 656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $860.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $28.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.84. About 3.23 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – This Korean start-up could be the Amazon of South Korea; 16/05/2018 – Amazon loses another key executive as it becomes a top target for poaching tech talent; 02/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points, Nasdaq closes in correction Amazon leads tech lower; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 03/05/2018 – JetTrack Uncovers Amazon-Whole Foods Meetings Before $13.7B Deal; 07/04/2018 – About 45 percent are open to the idea of using Amazon as their primary bank account; 28/05/2018 – Indian traders’ group files objection to Walmart-Flipkart deal; 26/05/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Pledges to Expand His Space Ventures; 22/03/2018 – Sixth Continent Integrates Amazon Pay; 04/04/2018 – The cities vying for Amazon’s HQ2 are fighting the wrong war

