Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Position Has Upped by Whittier Trust Co; Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Stock Price Declined While Harris Associates LP Trimmed Its Holding by $775,276

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 697 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 36,678 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.45 million, up from 35,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $31.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.84. About 3.31M shares traded or 0.80% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP analyzed 20,402 shares as the company's stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 3.28 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.90 million, down from 3.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $38.12. About 952,955 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Sm Cp Val Etf (VBR) by 2,688 shares to 28,540 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl A (BRKA) by 16 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $187,850 activity.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) by 288,565 shares to 660,200 shares, valued at $46.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 70,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 632,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

