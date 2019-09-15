Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Position Has Boosted by Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc; Kemnay Advisory Services Raised Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $643,721

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 140% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 1,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18M, up from 920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin Says Trump Isn’t Targeting Amazon Over News (Correct); 24/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Denver, Sacramento and San Diego; 20/05/2018 – Inside Seattle’s Amazon Tax and Showdown Over Housing (Podcast); 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Moves Past Alphabet as 2nd Most Valuable Public Company (Video); 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus weighs new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Amazon revealed one of its biggest, longest-kept secrets: The company has more than 100 million Prime members:; 21/04/2018 – The folks at Amazon have been coming up with some pretty wild ideas for patents. Here’s a sampling; 28/03/2018 – President Trump is “obsessed” about Amazon, according to a report from Axios

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 3,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 199,367 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.78M, up from 195,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 24/04/2018 – MERCEDES TIGHTENS CARS’ LINKS TO WECHAT, ALIBABA’S SMART HOME; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as Pres & COO; 09/04/2018 – Chinese A.I. start-up raises a record $600 million in funding round led by Alibaba

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP) by 13,106 shares to 16,245 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,722 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).