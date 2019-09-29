Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holding Maintained by City Holding Company; Limelight Networks (LLNW) Share Price Declined While Friess Associates Has Increased Position by $2.95 Million

City Holding Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 10.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 215 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, up from 1,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95 million shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Profit Swells to $1.6 Billion, Lifted by Its Cloud Business; 02/05/2018 – Amazon appears willing to sacrifice profits in order to grow its payments service; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Malaysia’s Mahathir wins historic election; 10/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 16/05/2018 – Prime Perks: Amazon Dangles Discounts For Whole Foods Shoppers; 16/05/2018 – Hiring experts say there’s been increased demand to poach from Amazon, while some managers are leaving due to burnout; 24/04/2018 – Pom Klementieff Receives An IMDb STARmeter Award on the Set of “The IMDb Show”; 15/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising and Prime subscriptions; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 400 points, Amazon leads tech lower

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) by 1438.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.44% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27M, up from 102,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Limelight Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 724,593 shares traded. Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has declined 38.55% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical LLNW News: 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks and Akamai Technologies Settle All Outstanding Legal Disputes; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 27/03/2018 – Limelight Health Quoting Technology Integrates with Covered California Marketplace; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Inc. vs Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 19/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC – RAISING 2018 REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – Limelight Announces Change to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks 1Q Rev $52.1M; 26/03/2018 – Limelight Networks, Inc. to Issue First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, April 19, 2018; 15/03/2018 Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 19/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC LLNW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.12, REV VIEW $199.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since July 24, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $95,596 activity. Marth Thomas also bought $49,996 worth of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) shares.

