Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holding Increased by Tnb Financial; Mercadolibre (MELI) Shareholder Crosslink Capital Has Trimmed Stake as Share Value Rose

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre (MELI) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 6,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 58,970 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.94M, down from 65,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $17.53 during the last trading session, reaching $629.83. About 348,447 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 394 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.68M, up from 10,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $22.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.54. About 2.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Will Amazon Bend the Cost Curve for Health Care? (Video); 27/03/2018 – The Big Interview: A Chinese Startup’s Big Ambition: Amazon for Services; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amazoncom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMZN); 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Dozens of T-shirts, toys and even babygros mocking mental illness are being sold on Amazon, i; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing narrative, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. But instead of maintaining a low profile, Amazon has opted to stop, pose and flex its muscles; 30/05/2018 – Inside the $63 million mansion that’s the most expensive in DC area-beating out Jeff Bezos’ pad; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Expands Prime Benefit at Whole Foods Market to 12 Additional States and all Whole Foods Market 365 Stores; 15/05/2018 – Amazon isn’t the only business in Seattle that is against the new tax (although they ARE Seattle’s biggest employer). Local venture capitalists, startup founders and other big company CEOs wrote an open letter on @Medium against it; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance High growth plus big margins equals trouble for all other retailers

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hendley & holds 1,700 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Capstone Financial owns 1,371 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. The Washington-based Freestone Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 1.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eagle Ridge Inv Management has invested 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Harding Loevner Lp holds 1.16% or 138,488 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 1.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 142,667 shares. Light Street Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 6.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cetera Advisor Net invested 0.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Retail Bank Of Hutchinson accumulated 1,100 shares. Auxier Asset holds 0.04% or 121 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Oz Mgmt Lp has 2.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zevenbergen Cap Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 104,621 shares. Victory Cap Management has invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated accumulated 10,264 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Indiana Tru And Investment Mngmt holds 0.34% or 374 shares in its portfolio.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital City Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 64,131 shares to 72,000 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Senators question Bezos on Choice products – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/29/2019: CTB, AMZN, UBER, IPIC, WMT, DIS, MCD, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix Just Poached Two of HBO’s Biggest Talents – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Still Reigns As Target, Lowe’s Both Exceed Earnings Expectations – Benzinga” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oversold Conditions For MercadoLibre (MELI) – Nasdaq” on December 24, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear of the Day: MercadoLibre (MELI) – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MercadoLibre, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “MercadoLibre Just Keeps Growing – Motley Fool” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How MercadoLibre Delivered Again in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Moody Comml Bank Trust Division holds 0.07% or 5,289 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey Wright & Assocs owns 11,461 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 142 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capital Intll Ca has invested 4.66% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Hanseatic Ser has 0.02% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 35 shares. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda invested in 5.65% or 30,100 shares. Aqr Management Limited Co accumulated 7,644 shares or 0% of the stock. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 49,375 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 4,057 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 0.08% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Reilly Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 31 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 2,394 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Mngmt.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smart Global Holdings by 60,060 shares to 206,679 shares, valued at $3.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.