Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holding Held by Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc; Reaves W H & Company Lifted Position in Kansas City Southn Ind Com (KSU) by $4.25 Million

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Kansas City Southn Ind Com (KSU) by 380.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 36,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 46,617 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, up from 9,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Kansas City Southn Ind Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 605,732 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 202 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,797 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 2,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon exec says company has no plans to launch a streaming TV service #paytv18 – ! $AMZN; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS WAITING TO HEAR WHETHER DIXONS CARPHONE INTERESTED IN JOINING ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Whole Foods slashes its marketing staff as Amazon continues to push brand to cut costs – Business Insider; 16/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising Post Pulitzers; 09/05/2018 – Knowledgent and Talend Unveil New Customer-360 Data Management Solution; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS COMPANY WILL REVIEW AN OIL DRILLING PROJECT IN THE AMAZON; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Alexa to Keynote at Connected Car Detroit; 16/05/2018 – Four months ago, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan Chase announced a new partnership to bring down the costs of health care. So far, though, no CEO has stepped up to the plate; 15/05/2018 – JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON RECEIVES AN IMDB STARMETER AWARD AT THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL; 19/03/2018 – Indiewire: Amazon Is Spending as Much as $500 Million on Its `Lord of the Rings’ Series – Report

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp Com (NYSE:PPL) by 1.00 million shares to 962,616 shares, valued at $30.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eversource Energy by 344,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 704,701 shares, and cut its stake in At & T Inc. (New) (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd owns 23,538 shares. Pacific Global Investment Mgmt has invested 0.41% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Raymond James Na owns 2,875 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 776 are owned by Captrust Finance Advsr. Sirios LP holds 1.96% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) or 278,642 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 300,516 shares. Gam Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 26,660 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 22 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Il reported 124,816 shares. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Ltd Com has invested 0.39% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 0.04% or 19,052 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Com owns 9,769 shares. Fruth Inv Mgmt invested in 4,800 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny has 186,659 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Northern Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 1.20 million shares.

