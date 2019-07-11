Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holding Held by Girard Partners Ltd; As Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Stock Price Rose, Spitfire Capital Upped by $341,000 Its Holding

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 161,224 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, up from 150,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $33.41. About 235,569 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 17.95% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP SAYS CO OWE ALTRA TERMINATION FEE OF $40 MLN UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD WITH ADDITION OF ONE BOARD MEMBER DESIGNATED BY FORTIVE; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q Adj EPS 66c; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Will Remain Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial to buy four Fortive businesses in $3 bln deal; 07/03/2018 – Altra, Fortive Deal Expected to Close by End of Year; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. TO COMBINE WITH FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION & SPECIALTY PLATFORM TO CREATE A GLOBAL LEADER IN THE POWER TRANSMISSION AND MOTION CONTROL INDUSTRY; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine With Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry; 07/03/2018 – Altra Transaction Has Aggregate Value of $3 Billion; 11/04/2018 – Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches & Brakes Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Dynaspede and Nexen Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 8.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 446 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,839 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, up from 5,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $999.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $16.34 during the last trading session, reaching $2001.07. About 4.24M shares traded or 6.34% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former executive alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business linked to competition from Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Acting Chairman Buerkle and Staff Meeting with Representatives from Amazon; 03/04/2018 – Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Bezos; 22/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model.(Shipping); 28/03/2018 – Amazon, Tesla, Facebook And Investing In ‘The Future’; 10/04/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Exclusive from @levynews: GOP Senator is moving to close the cheap shipping loophole that helps Chinese businesses; 20/03/2018 – Metro Ottawa: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 30/05/2018 – SoftServe Achieves Amazon Web Services Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EC2 for Windows Server; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s expanding growth profit gives the company more room to invest in its business and explore new areas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.2% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). D E Shaw & holds 331,254 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 208,030 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bank owns 111,600 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 229,050 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 3,615 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pentwater Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 605,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 520,521 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Moreover, Brinker Capital Inc has 0.04% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). 957,285 are held by Frontier Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Alphaone Invest Ser Ltd Liability Corporation holds 54,064 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al stated it has 31,100 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated owns 111,896 shares for 2.88% of their portfolio. Consolidated Inv Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 1,250 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Wealthcare Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 69 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Reliant Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.84% or 2,039 shares in its portfolio. M&T Financial Bank reported 87,663 shares. Retirement Planning Grp has 226 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 1.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Greatmark Inv Prtn stated it has 392 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 1.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Efg Asset (Americas) has 3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oakwood Cap Ltd Llc Ca invested in 4,847 shares. 142,702 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Leisure Capital Mngmt owns 360 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc invested 3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zwj Counsel reported 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).