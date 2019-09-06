Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holding Has Raised by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc; Viasat (VSAT) Shareholder New South Capital Management Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Declined

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 79,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.63M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $79.37. About 84,261 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT; 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $439.7 MLN VS $416.4 MLN; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS; 05/04/2018 – $VSAT -5% as Eutelsat ditches ViaSat-3. They sold ViaSat a dismal European retail business for $150m, promised a future broadband partnership, then walked away; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA SYSTEMS DIVISION TO BUY VIASAT’S LARGE-DIAMETER GEO; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 46.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,415 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $1836.79. About 1.59 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 22/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company; 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans people for returning too much, but it shouldn’t act like a traditional retailer; 09/05/2018 – Amazon exec calls Seattle’s proposed head tax on big businesses ‘super dangerous’; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM SAYS ON APRIL 12, ACQUIRED RING FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $900 MLN, NET OF CASH ACQUIRED – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Aging U.S. warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom; 16/04/2018 – In a tweet on Monday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos praised the reporting team at the Washington Post for their Pulitzer Prize win; 08/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue:; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Expands D.C. Lobbying Influence as Business Grows (Video); 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Plan to Sell Drugs to Hospitals — CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mountain Lake Lc stated it has 9.52% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). 18,316 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Management. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 20,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Inc stated it has 31,151 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada has 22,336 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 40,823 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And reported 0.06% stake. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd reported 8,510 shares. New South Cap Mngmt has 3.75% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 146,255 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 16,668 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). 22,237 are owned by Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Disciplined Growth Mn has 1.28 million shares for 1.73% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 70.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% EPS growth.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL) by 82,129 shares to 484,059 shares, valued at $24.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 31,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Mngmt Corporation stated it has 2,777 shares or 2.13% of all its holdings. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,081 shares. Cypress Funds Limited Liability Corporation owns 33,500 shares. Jw Asset Limited Co owns 19,627 shares for 17.95% of their portfolio. Artemis Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership has 58,789 shares. Lbmc reported 211 shares stake. Smith Chas P Associates Pa Cpas holds 0.13% or 605 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 2.46 million shares or 3.1% of its portfolio. Condor Cap invested in 1,647 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corporation reported 509,449 shares. Etrade Capital Management stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ssi Invest holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 900 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Inc Ca accumulated 133 shares. Montrusco Bolton Investments Incorporated invested in 2.32% or 19,219 shares. Valicenti Advisory stated it has 9,576 shares.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Elec Co (NYSE:GE) by 190,801 shares to 220,135 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,195 shares, and cut its stake in Fluor Corp New Com (NYSE:FLR).