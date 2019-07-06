Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holding Has Raised by Mengis Capital Management Inc; As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rose, Holder Montag & Caldwell Cut Position

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 32,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 363,940 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.06M, down from 396,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.33 billion market cap company. It closed at $87.79 lastly. It is down 36.11% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SBUX.O CEO SAYS PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS NOT HAVING AN IMPACT ON U.S. SSS; 21/05/2018 – The Seattle Times: Weeks after two black men were arrested at a Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia, the Seattle-based company; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks take the high road in their settlement with Philly; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: TRANSACTION EXPECTED EPS ACCRETIVE BY END OF FY 2021; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to non-paying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL SELL STARBUCKS PODS OUTSIDE NESPRESSO BOUTIQUES; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Turns to Starbucks to Gain U.S. Market Share in $7.15B Deal (Video); 09/05/2018 – City News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company's stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney holds 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 970 shares. Stillwater Capital Advsr Llc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westport Asset has invested 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eagle Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 3.42% or 3,271 shares. Moreover, First Tru has 1.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,056 shares. Petrus Lta stated it has 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cibc Incorporated stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dock Street Asset Management stated it has 16,819 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Grp, a Indiana-based fund reported 1,997 shares. Fiduciary Company holds 1.48% or 30,985 shares. Horizon Invest Ser Limited Liability Company stated it has 211 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Washington Trust State Bank accumulated 1,665 shares. Partner Fund Mgmt Lp owns 20,120 shares. Claar Limited Company holds 4.36% or 5,088 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 1.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by:

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $179.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by:

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 51,030 shares to 270,686 shares, valued at $42.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17 million for 30.07 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. 50,000 shares were sold by Varma Vivek C, worth $3.46 million on Wednesday, February 6. 169,096 shares valued at $11.64M were sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inspirion Wealth Limited Liability Com has 7,378 shares. Moreover, Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Limited Com has 3.42% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 87,488 shares. Advisory Inc reported 0.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cs Mckee Limited Partnership reported 222,130 shares. M&T Bancorp Corp invested in 0.12% or 308,165 shares. Hirtle Callaghan & Limited Co invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cognios Cap Limited Liability Company reported 32,121 shares. M&R Capital reported 800 shares. Stillwater Mngmt Limited accumulated 39,579 shares. Bessemer holds 0.73% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 2.55M shares. Vantage Partners Ltd Liability Com owns 170,097 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. 318 are owned by Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Exchange Capital Management Inc reported 25,560 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Cohen Steers, a New York-based fund reported 1,592 shares. Iowa Retail Bank holds 1% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 29,410 shares.