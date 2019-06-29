Amazon.Com Com (AMZN) Holding Has Lifted by Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co; Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Holding Upped by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp (VLY) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 607,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.26M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.01M, up from 5.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Valley National Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 3.39M shares traded or 89.71% up from the average. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 20.39% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 09/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With Tri-Valley Bank; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q EPS 12c; 05/03/2018 TINTRI INC – ON MARCH 5, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO WAIVER AND TENTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 28/03/2018 – Valley National Bancorp To Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 14/03/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK PURSUES EXPANSION IN CANADA; 30/04/2018 – Valley National Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 7-8; 26/03/2018 – NETLIST SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO, SILICON VALLEY BANK ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO THEIR LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED OCT 31, 2009 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 23/05/2018 – Golden Valley Bank’s President & CEO, Mark Francis and Tom Lando Awarded Small Business Advocates of the Year

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 103.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 190 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, up from 184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – SimpliSafe Home Security Adds Voice Control with Amazon Alexa; 09/05/2018 – Silverman says that the advantages of Amazon don’t quite translate into Etsy’s model; 27/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos said in a tweet that “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon; 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Amazon Japan is being investigated by the country’s antitrust regulator on allegations of asking vendors for a percentage of their sales revenue. According to sources, the Japanese arm of the U.S; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMOUNTS AVAILABLE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM MAY BE REBORROWED; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Vollero to Step Down; Amazon’s Tim Stone to Replace Him; 19/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway:; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: Inside their car:

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $55.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 9.24M shares to 2.40 million shares, valued at $42.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 303,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36.45M shares, and cut its stake in Cola European Partners Pl.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold VLY shares while 59 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 200.08 million shares or 2.41% more from 195.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab reported 375,500 shares. Sequoia Finance Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 37,839 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Raymond James Services Advsrs accumulated 86,019 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Hyman Charles D holds 37,934 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0.03% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) or 4,478 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Lc has invested 0.01% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Profund Advsr Llc accumulated 0.02% or 37,543 shares. Trust Co Of Vermont has invested 0% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp accumulated 333,017 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 13,353 shares stake. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corp has 11,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Valley National Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 436,829 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 191,220 shares.

