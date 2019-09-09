Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holder Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Increased Position by $592,740; Guardian Capital LP Has Lowered Holding in Pepsico (PEP) by $450,302 as Stock Rose

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 3,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 86,411 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.59M, down from 90,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 333 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 20,227 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.02M, up from 19,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/04/2018 – Amazon and HP Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings in the Computer Industry, According to Temkin Group; 26/04/2018 – Amazon raises US Prime price by 20%; 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Adds Whole Foods In Los Angeles To Prime Now Delivery Service — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna” Skill for Amazon Alexa; 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP SEEKING LEVEL PLAYING FIELD ON TAXES REGARDING AMAZON; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s quarterly advertising sales surpassed $2 billion for the first time in the first quarter; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon is squeezing suppliers to curb losses in price wars- Bloomberg

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgewood Limited Liability owns 3.73% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 597,997 shares. 22,395 were reported by Waratah Capital Advisors Limited. Atwood And Palmer has 464 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 1.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Monetta Financial Ser has 7.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv owns 238 shares. Northeast Inv Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 34,460 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp accumulated 1.54 million shares or 5.4% of the stock. Bsw Wealth Prns invested in 0.1% or 148 shares. Natixis Advisors LP stated it has 1.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 960 are owned by Confluence Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.28% stake. Umb National Bank N A Mo stated it has 32,841 shares. Grassi Invest Management, a California-based fund reported 824 shares. 2,786 are held by Curbstone Corporation.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp Com (NYSE:CVX) by 7,785 shares to 131,171 shares, valued at $16.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,483 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

