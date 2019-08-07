Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holder Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Upped Stake; Woodwardinc (WWD) Holder Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Decreased Its Position as Share Value Rose

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 333 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 20,227 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.02 million, up from 19,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $17.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1770.43. About 436,767 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC- FROM WEDNESDAY, PRIME MEMBER BENEFITS EXPAND TO ADDITIONAL 121 WHOLE FOODS MARKET STORES ACROSS 12 STATES, INCLUDING COLORADO AND TEXAS; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is using a government stimulus package to lure Amazon to open a data center in the kingdom; 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Hits 100 Million Prime Customers; 24/05/2018 – AMAZON AWS LAUNCHES INNOVATION CENTER IN XI’AN, CHINA: XINHUA; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Drops as Heavy Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost; 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal; 18/04/2018 – Former rivals Amazon and Best Buy join forces to sell smart TVs; 09/04/2018 – Amazon launched its own challenge with Merck in 2017 to better manage care for people with diabetes

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Woodwardinc (WWD) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 3,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 45,520 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, down from 48,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Woodwardinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $104.32. About 14,268 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q Adj EPS 82c; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Sell L’Orange to Woodward for EUR700 Mln; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce sells parts maker L’Orange to Woodward for 700 mln euros; 16/04/2018 – ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORP – APPOINTMENTS OF JOHN R. GARRETT AND PAUL WOODWARD TO BOARD; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Records Anticipated Charges Related to Duarte Relocation; 14/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) lane closure during downtown Detroit events to improve safety; 25/05/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Curates Talent for Much-Needed Job Sectors That Boost the US Economy; 20/04/2018 – DJ Woodward Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWD); 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – SIGNED AGREEMENT FOR WOODWARD TO ACQUIRE L’ORANGE GMBH AND RELATED OPERATIONS LOCATED IN GERMANY, U.S., CHINA FOR EUR 700 MLN; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.35, REV VIEW $2.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc Com (NYSE:AEP) by 8,760 shares to 18,530 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons Stpls (XLP) by 42,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,798 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selz Capital holds 3.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 11,300 shares. Sarasin & Prtn Llp invested in 63,160 shares or 2.17% of the stock. Vgi Prtn Pty Ltd has invested 17.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Crystal Rock Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,380 shares. Hm Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 1,227 shares. Fagan accumulated 650 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Green Square Cap Lc reported 1.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Daiwa Securities Group holds 22,156 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. 248 were reported by Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora. New England Investment & Retirement Gp has 2,066 shares. 610 were accumulated by Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Company. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.3% or 659 shares. 8,805 are owned by Arrow Financial. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Co has invested 4.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Idaho-based Caprock Gp has invested 0.06% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.01% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 289,298 shares. Wisconsin-based Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Wealthquest Corp owns 3,000 shares. 19,900 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 22,268 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 49,177 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors, Arizona-based fund reported 19,070 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 35 shares. Eam Ltd has 21,381 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 210,900 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Pembroke Ltd has invested 1.62% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 220 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 102,000 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio.