Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holder Stonebridge Capital Management Increased Its Position by $801,000 as Stock Price Declined; As Lennox Intl (LII) Shares Declined, Seven Post Investment Office LP Increased Stake by $852,720

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 46.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,415 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the Post Office is losing billions because of Amazon, but it’s a lot more complicated than that; 15/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: AMAZON APPEARS TO FIND STRIP DISTRICT APPEALING; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Amazon’s Commercial Paper ‘A-1+’; 30/05/2018 – Stitch Fix executives ‘haven’t had any serious discussions about combining’ with Amazon; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA NET SALES $30,725 MLN VS $20,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 17/05/2018 – NECN: Amazon Has Finished Visiting the 20 Contenders for Its New HQ; 28/03/2018 – No U.S. policy changes on Amazon at the moment -White House official; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Wilson: Florida Congressional Delegation Sends Letter in Support of a Tri-County Bid to Bring Amazon to the Sunshine State; 09/03/2018 – Amazon’s Expanding Grocery Delivery Is Opening Salvo: Report — Barron’s Blog

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $251.7. About 275,698 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – TOTAL NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS ARE BROADLY ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $110 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c; 27/03/2018 – Reggaeton duo Zion y Lennox round out Kaya Fest Line-up; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Backs 2018 Adj EPS $9.75-Adj EPS $10.35; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN; 14/03/2018 – BEIJER REF BElJb.ST SAYS ACQUIRES HEATCRAFT FROM LENNOX INTERNATIONAL FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF SEK 450 MLN EXCLUDING OPERATIONS IN NEW ZEALAND

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co Cl A by 37,430 shares to 28,665 shares, valued at $794,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,235 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines Cor (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Management Ltd Company invested in 9,196 shares. Cadence Financial Bank Na invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 4.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 17,023 shares. Natixis holds 2.13% or 190,434 shares. Hills Bancorporation & Tru has 0.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 874 shares. Harding Loevner LP accumulated 138,488 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cipher Limited Partnership holds 2,465 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Snow Mgmt Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 600 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 3,997 shares. Sigma Counselors owns 5,349 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,453 shares. First Personal Financial Ser holds 593 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advisors accumulated 10,031 shares. 24,712 are owned by Bb&T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chase Investment Counsel reported 19,161 shares. 1.54M are held by Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md. 76,990 were reported by California Employees Retirement Sys. Legal General Gp Public Limited has 130,790 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc invested in 40,902 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa invested in 10,345 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 3,954 were accumulated by Fort Lp. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Comerica Natl Bank owns 30,831 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 270,662 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.02% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Zebra Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 1,525 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsr LP stated it has 38,037 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0.12% or 181,289 shares in its portfolio.

