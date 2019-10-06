Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holder S-R Schill & Associates Has Upped Position; Capital Research Global Investors Increases Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries LTD Adr (TEVA)

S-R Schill & Associates increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34 million, up from 1,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/03/2018 – Here’s Jeff Bezos playing beer pong against a robot; 05/03/2018 – GAMESPARKS SAYS IT HAS BEEN ACQUIRED BY AMAZON – STATEMENT; 06/04/2018 – Cato-at-Liberty: Jeff Bezos and the Big Chill; 19/04/2018 – Lincoln Clean Energy is the Largest Non-Utility Developer and Owner of U.S. Wind Power Commissioned in 2017; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will raise the price of Prime from $99 to $119 in the U.S. The increase is effective for new customers starting May 11; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11, from $99 to $119:; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Seals First-Look Deal with Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan; 03/04/2018 – Amazon could ‘take Google to the cleaners’ in retail search with a $20 billion ad business, analyst says; 11/05/2018 – The smartphone maker generated a $48.35 billion profit during its fiscal 2017 and made $13.8 billion in net income during the March 2018 quarter, while Amazon’s total net income since inception is about $9.6 billion

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Adr (TEVA) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 2.70 million shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 130.89 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 billion, up from 128.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.97. About 8.62M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: MIGRAINE DRUG LIKELY TO BE APPROVED FOR QUARTERLY DOSAGE; 16/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 02/05/2018 – TEVA DECIDES NOT TO SELL SLE ISRAEL DISTRIBUTION COMPANY; 26/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of Lialda® in the United States; 15/05/2018 – After-hours buzz: TEVA, MON, MU & more; 21/04/2018 – MYLAN: GLATIRAMER ACETATE DATA FURTHER SUPPORTS FDA’S APPROVAL; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 03/05/2018 – TEVA – REGARDING FREMANEZUMAB, CO SEES FDA PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION TO TAKE PLACE IN COMING MONTHS & TO RECEIVE FDA APPROVAL & LAUNCH BEFORE 2018 END; 23/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS PDUFA DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB IS SET FOR SEPT. 16; 13/03/2018 – Teva rebuffs EU pay-for-delay charge at hearing

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $314.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 3.89 million shares to 82.19 million shares, valued at $2.22B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 4.75M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI).

S-R Schill & Associates, which manages about $115.12M and $161.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com (NYSE:MPW) by 292,247 shares to 156,517 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 34,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,214 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Telecommunications Etf (IYZ).