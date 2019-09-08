Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holder Mengis Capital Management Raised Its Stake; Capital Growth Management LP Increases Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 475,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.21M, up from 390,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 2.12M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 02/04/2018 – ProfNet Experts Available on Commerce in the Amazon Age, IT Operations, More; 23/04/2018 – Amazon.com Inc expected to post earnings of $1.27 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Retail: Is the beauty industry `Amazon-proof’?; 28/03/2018 – Paul Krugman Says Amazon a ‘Bad Actor’ in Some Ways (Video); 13/03/2018 – Amazon CTO: Voice Assistants Are a ‘Game-Changer’ in the Workplace; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Studies Body Sizes to Get That Perfect Clothing Fit; 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S – TEAMED UP WITH AMAZON TO FURTHER EXPAND ITS DIGITAL ORDERING NETWORK WITH ADDITION OF AN AMAZON ALEXA VOICE ORDERING SKILL; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Launching Smart-home ‘Experience Centers’ In Select Major Cities — MarketWatch

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Site Centers Corp by 150,000 shares to 3.14M shares, valued at $42.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corecivic Inc. by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94M and $179.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.