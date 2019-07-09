Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holder Mengis Capital Management Lifted Position by $496,620 as Stock Rose; Ally Financial (ALLY) Market Valuation Rose While Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Decreased by $15.66 Million Its Stake

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 580,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.14M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306.34M, down from 11.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $31.3. About 2.18 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Common Shareholder Equity $30.23/Share; 25/05/2018 – Ally Financial at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial: Earnings Growth to Support Increased Capital Generation, Deployment; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple Dealership lnventories; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20%-30%; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Noninterest Expense Up 4%-5%; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 66C; 19/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – DOUG TIMMERMAN NAMED PRESIDENT OF AUTO FINANCE; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Adjusted Efficiency Ratio in Low 40s Percent; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Doug Timmerman Pres of Auto Finance

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1952.32. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – The Boston Globe: Some independent booksellers are hopping mad about the Amazon-exclusive rollout of the new John Oliver book,; 18/04/2018 – Amazon wins patent for data feed marketplace that could include bitcoin transactions; 10/04/2018 – Economic Times: Cross-border boost for Make in India: Amazon could soon bring India, Pakistan closer; 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helped Chinese businesses on Amazon; 07/03/2018 – The Information: Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos credits Amazon’s success in part to having a future-focused mindset. via @CNBCMakeIt; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s 100 million Prime members will help it become the No. 1 apparel retailer in the US; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 15/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Walmart, eyeing Amazon, cheated on e-commerce; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is raising the price of Prime from $99 to $119 in the U.S. The increase is effective for new customers starting May 11

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $349.50M for 8.89 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 5.25M shares to 15.25M shares, valued at $132.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc by 157,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94M and $179.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

