Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Increased Its Stake by $315,928 as Shares Rose; Mill Road Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) by $791,398 as Market Valuation Declined

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 202 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,797 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 2,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/05/2018 – Economic Times: Ex-Infosys independent director Ravi Venkatesan in talks for a big role at Amazon India; 20/04/2018 – Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 19/04/2018 – Billionaire Bezos Made 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS SEALS FIRST-LOOK DEAL WITH KENNETH LONERGAN; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb snags top Amazon executive in charge of Prime business; 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Results Beat Expectations; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again Plus, Spotify drops R. Kelly from its playlists as part of its new rules about hate content; House Democrats release all the politically divisive Russia-linked Facebook ads; sending inaudible secret commands to Siri and Alexa; 04/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos intervened to help a desperate Amazon customer find his stolen dog; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.42M market cap company. The stock increased 4.67% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.69. About 28,100 shares traded or 34.05% up from the average. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 47.64% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd Company invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 1.86% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jnba Fin accumulated 1,098 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel Incorporated owns 409 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Trustmark Natl Bank Department invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ws Management Lllp accumulated 0.57% or 5,278 shares. Aimz Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Thomasville National Bank stated it has 10,490 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited invested in 0.45% or 11,113 shares. Whetstone Lc reported 16,171 shares or 11.68% of all its holdings. Tiger Lc invested in 704,112 shares or 6.92% of the stock. Hamel Assoc Inc invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 4,620 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp holds 0.29% or 4,024 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $80,569 activity. Shares for $59,381 were bought by TANNER DELBERT H.