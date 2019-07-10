Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Boosted Its Stake by $315,928 as Market Valuation Rose; Serengeti Asset Management LP Position in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Trimmed by $1.17 Million

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 117,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 537,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $605.95M market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 76,566 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 54.15% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.58% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 202 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,797 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 2,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $978.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.3. About 4.35 million shares traded or 9.86% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health-care system – but Walmart could do more; 30/03/2018 – PoliticoPlaybook: Playbook scoop: Amazon slashes outside consultants; 16/04/2018 – Greenpeace says coral at Amazon mouth should bar Total oil drilling; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 13/03/2018 – In the email, Amazon told merchants to sell on the third-party marketplace instead; 16/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. And that’s not saying much; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON: RING VIDEO DOORBELL HAS A NEW EVERYDAY PRICE OF $99; 02/04/2018 – In the search for HQ2, Amazon representatives have visited more than 10 of the 20 cities still in the running; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. And that’s not saying much; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.