Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holder Churchill Management Cut Position; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Matrix Asset Advisors Increased Its Position

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 87.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 141,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 304,209 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.25M, up from 162,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.79. About 6.26M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 772 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,633 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.15 million, down from 10,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $925.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $28 during the last trading session, reaching $1870.53. About 3.19 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – Dimon on Tariffs, Cohn, Chinese Banks, Amazon and Equal Pay (Video); 22/03/2018 – Sixth Continent Integrates Amazon Pay; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 14/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ South Texas ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, Google, Others Are Developing Private Air-Traffic Control for Drones; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS – TELEVISION INDUSTRY VETERAN VERNON SANDERS TO JOIN AMAZON STUDIOS AS CO-HEAD OF TELEVISION; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Amazon tracks repeat shoppers for line-free Seattle store – and there are many; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc Com (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,409 shares to 17,697 shares, valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 74.58 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $585.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 125,375 shares to 379,267 shares, valued at $20.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.