Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holder Braun Stacey Associates Lifted Its Holding by $520,575; As Becton Dickinson & Company (BDX) Market Value Rose, Trust Co Of Vermont Increased by $370,476 Its Position

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 275 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 22,613 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.82M, up from 22,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $881.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $12.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1781.41. About 1.65 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Amazon could capture nearly 10% of total retail sales by 2020, according to one analyst; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 29/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin wants to step foot on the moon – and stay there for good; 29/03/2018 – Trump goes after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”; 12/03/2018 – Curbed Chicago: Activity at The 78: New geodesic dome sparks Amazon HQ2 rumors; 03/04/2018 – AMAZON SHARES RISE AS BLOOMBERG REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, NO ACTIVE WHITE HOUSE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT TURNING POWER OF ADMINISTRATION AGAINST AMAZON; 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP SEEKING LEVEL PLAYING FIELD ON TAXES REGARDING AMAZON; 29/05/2018 – Amazon’s board has recommended that shareholders reject the proposal; 28/03/2018 – President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN ADDE

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Company (BDX) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 1,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 58,663 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.78 million, up from 57,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $255.4. About 269,407 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T holds 0.82% or 25,052 shares. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Llc has invested 1.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nippon Life Investors Americas stated it has 24,170 shares. Cibc Corporation has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Price T Rowe Md has invested 4.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Burney Communication owns 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 919 shares. Cortland Assocs Mo accumulated 0.37% or 1,242 shares. 215 were accumulated by First Commonwealth Pa. Moore Lp stated it has 53,000 shares. United Kingdom-based Origin Asset Llp has invested 2.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bluefin Trading Limited owns 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 307 shares. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi holds 5,390 shares. Washington Trust, Rhode Island-based fund reported 28,607 shares. Bluecrest Management Limited accumulated 2,957 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc invested in 2.85% or 11,692 shares.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4,195 shares to 16,499 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,688 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.25% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 76,798 shares. Riggs Asset Managment invested in 0.04% or 300 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Lc accumulated 2,231 shares. Baskin Finance Svcs holds 77,064 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc has invested 0.17% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Lowe Brockenbrough And has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Buckingham Capital invested in 8,228 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 100 shares. 60,395 are owned by Vestor Capital Lc. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 28,219 shares stake. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability reported 0.46% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Stonebridge Cap Advisors Lc invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ferguson Wellman Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Amp Cap Invsts Limited holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 126,408 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 137 shares.