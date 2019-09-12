Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holder Blue Fin Capital Has Cut Position as Stock Declined; As Mei Pharma (MEIP) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Sio Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Blue Fin Capital Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc sold 576 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49 million, down from 5,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $879.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.99. About 2.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Target’s Comeback Bid Hurts Profit as It Chases Amazon (Correct); 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 11/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs:; 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-Infrequent Access (Z-IA); 26/04/2018 – Boston Metro: Amazon, NFL reach $130 million streaming deal for Thursday night games; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ADVERTISING AND OTHER REVENUE $2,031 MLN VS $850 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 16/03/2018 – Market in ‘Hurry to Discount’ Amazon Rivals, Says NYU’s Galloway (Video)

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 35.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 846,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.86% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78M, down from 2.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.64M market cap company. It closed at $1.91 lastly. It is down 53.68% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 14/05/2018 – Targeting the tricky P13K pathway in cancer, MEI gets $75M to push program through registration study $MEIP @BrittanyMeiling; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75 Million Private Placement; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Higher Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Patients; 30/05/2018 – HELSINN GROUP AND MEI PHARMA ANNOUNCE UPCOMING PRESENTATION AT ASCO 2018 ON THE DESIGN OF THE PHASE lll PRIMULA STUDY OF PRACINOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH AZACITIDINE FOR THE TREATMENT OF ACUTE MYELOI…; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – 10% EARLY DISCONTINUATION RATE DUE TO ADVERSE EVENTS SUPPORTS EXPANSION OF PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN STUDY; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Predefined Patient Retention Threshold Met; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – COMPANY WILL ISSUE 33 MLN UNITS AT A PRICE OF ABOUT $2.273 PER UNIT; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF MEI-401; 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – BELIEVES ITS CASH POSITION WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO THROUGH FIRST HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2019

Blue Fin Capital Inc, which manages about $165.51 million and $194.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,063 shares to 2,936 shares, valued at $865,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Amazon Stock Should be in Your Cart Ahead of the Recession – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon acquiring stake in India’s Future Coupons – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Scariest Risks Facing Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 19, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.22B for 99.08 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.22 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by MEI Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,000.00% negative EPS growth.