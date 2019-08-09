Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holder Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Boosted Its Position by $975,440 as Stock Value Declined; Resolution Capital LTD Has Cut Boston Properties (BXP) Holding by $571.45 Million

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 548 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,762 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.04 million, up from 6,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $921.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $39.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1832.89. About 3.70 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – In the email, Amazon told merchants to sell on the third-party marketplace instead; 09/03/2018 – Energy Impact Partners and Amazon Alexa Fund led a $62 million investment in Ecobee, a Toronto-based company that makes smart home devices that conserve energy; 14/05/2018 – Pentagon Defends Cloud Contract Rivals Call a Lock for Amazon; 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S CASP.PA MONOPRIX CEO SAYS AMAZON PARTNERSHIP COMPLEMENTS OCADO DEAL; 25/04/2018 – The Financial Brand Forum Conference Presentation from StrategyCorps: The Amazon Prime Effect; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis have taken opposite stances on the “Rooney Rule” resolution; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 02/04/2018 – As Race to Become Korea’s Amazon Heats Up, E-Mart Selling Bonds; 28/03/2018 – Tech Today: Trump vs Amazon, Facebook Bounces Back, Waymo Motors On — Barron’s Blog

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 71.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 4.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 1.71 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $229.11M, down from 6.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $130.9. About 602,526 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES SAW FY FFO/SHARE OF $6.23 – $6.36; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $661.2M, EST. $648.0M; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES TO ASSUME OPERATIONAL CONTROL OF 3 HUDSON BVD

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 93,704 are owned by Creative Planning. Gladius Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Page Arthur B accumulated 793 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Stock Yards Retail Bank & Tru owns 9,600 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Advisory Gp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bangor National Bank holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 858 shares. 150 were accumulated by Adams Asset Ltd Com. Edgewood Mgmt Limited Liability reported 3.73% stake. Fincl Mgmt Professionals Incorporated invested in 94 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 267,072 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs stated it has 22,338 shares. Sky Investment Ltd Liability stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv, a Indiana-based fund reported 485 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd holds 3.1% or 2.46 million shares in its portfolio. Carlson Cap holds 740 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Are CVS And Walgreens Unfairly Fighting Back Against Amazon’s PillPack? – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Prime Day Smashes Record: 5 ETF Deals – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Should Amazon Remain One Company? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: NLSN,WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Western Digital, Huntington Bancshares and Boston Properties – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “George Washington University, Boston Properties ink deal for Foggy Bottom site – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on July 29, 2019, Zacks.com published: “What’s in Store for Boston Properties’ (BXP) Q2 Earnings? – Zacks.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), A Stock That Climbed 11% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Boston Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:BXP) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 278,311 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $76.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 17,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).