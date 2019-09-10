Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holder Alexandria Capital Has Raised Stake by $774,300; Burt Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $519,760

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $869.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $17.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1813.69. About 1.82 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – AMZN: Trump has set up a task force to look at, among other things, the Postal Services pricing on packages – i.e. Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Title of Largest U.S. Company; 07/05/2018 – Snap Replaces Chief Financial Officer With Amazon Exec — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Senator Chuck Schumer says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon:; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: U.S. CORPORATIONS SHOULD BE MOST CONCERED WITH AMAZON; 06/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos becomes first $100B mogul on Forbes list; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 09/05/2018 – This Amazon exec thinks taxing corporations to combat rising gentrification and homelessness is “super dangerous.”; 10/04/2018 – MENA B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2018 with Players Digikala, Jumia, and Amazon’s Souq.com Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Variety: `Stuber’ Scribe Tripper Clancy to Rewrite `High Five’ for Amazon Studios

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 40.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 435 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,502 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 1,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $869.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $17.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1813.69. About 1.82M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 17/05/2018 – Amazon Research Awards Honor Outstanding Academic Projects in Artificial Intelligence; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING OTHER NEWSPAPERS, ALTHOUGH GETS REQUESTS MONTHLY; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Dominates Direct-to-Consumer TV Network Subscriptions; 16/05/2018 – NBC Chicago: Amazon has finished visiting the 20 contenders for its new HQ; 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Norquist; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Would Own 40% of U.K. Business After Deal; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India gets 26 bln rupees infusion for marketplace – Economic Times

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 98.57 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 19,042 shares to 242,746 shares, valued at $13.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX) by 46,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue reported 5.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 9,576 are owned by Valicenti Advisory Services. Cambridge Investment Advisors Inc has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.47% or 1,074 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated reported 2.00M shares. Moreover, Cooperman Leon G has 0.82% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,500 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Llc reported 803 shares stake. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Llc owns 249,106 shares for 4.74% of their portfolio. Hilltop holds 0.82% or 2,158 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fifth Third Bankshares has 1.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co has 1.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dsm Prtnrs Lc accumulated 118,412 shares. Kessler Inv Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 2.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth owns 605 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Taconic Capital LP invested 6.98% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $689.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 7,610 shares to 80,216 shares, valued at $22.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 18,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,083 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.

