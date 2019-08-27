Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holder Alexandria Capital Has Raised Position by $774,300 as Stock Value Declined; Stifel Financial Decreased Its Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Stake as Share Price Rose

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 5,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 27,305 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 32,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $85.79. About 24,883 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 02/04/2018 – Resonant Will Nominate as Independent Directors Brett Conrad, Alan Howe, Jack Jacobs and Josh Jacobs to Its Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Selects Jacobs for Expansion in Local Refining Capacity Pre-Feasibility Study; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm board is meeting now and discussing fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 08/05/2018 – EWINGCOLE SAYS JACOBS-EWINGCOLE JV SIGNED 5-YR, $99 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT FOR MILITARY FACILITY CONSTRUCTION PROJECT SERVICES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JEC); 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS $778M CONTRACT FOR US SPECIAL OPS COMMAND; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of lrwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Jacobs Helps Restore Landscape at The Avenue Coking Works in the UK; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES OPPORTUNITIES TO ACCELERATE QUALCOMM’S SUCCESS

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 40.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 435 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,502 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 1,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $5.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1774.33. About 550,800 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Prime price increase should add around 4% to 2019 earnings; 19/04/2018 – The Disruptive Effect of Amazon Prime on UK Retail 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive health team talking with AARP about making products for older people; 14/03/2018 – Ayla Networks COO to Speak at IoT Asia on Business Models and Ecosystems; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! Tuneln Announces Tuneln Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 30/05/2018 – Raleigh Tops List in One Ranking for Amazon’s New Home: Map; 04/05/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD IS SAID TO APPROVE $15 BILLION DEAL WITH WALMART – BLOOMBERG

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $689.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 19,156 shares to 229,203 shares, valued at $12.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 7,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,216 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth Mgmt owns 605 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Moreover, Granite Point Cap Management Lp has 0.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,500 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 12,844 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Horrell invested in 43 shares. Maryland-based Df Dent has invested 2.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Planning Ltd Company has 1,932 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Sky Investment Group Ltd owns 874 shares. Missouri-based Monetary Mgmt Gru has invested 3.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chatham Capital Group invested in 0.11% or 241 shares. Maryland Capital invested 4.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New York-based Carret Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Coldstream Cap Mngmt Inc holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,129 shares. Lesa Sroufe & reported 351 shares. Castleark Management Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 37,212 shares.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 406,091 shares to 777,776 shares, valued at $25.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 54,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LECO).