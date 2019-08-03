Amazon.Com (Call) (AMZN) Shareholder Nomura Holdings Lowered Its Position as Market Value Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Increased Stake by $4.79 Million

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 40,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 153,157 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.06M, up from 112,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 80.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 92,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 21,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.14 million, down from 113,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64 million shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – LEGO TO PARTNER WITH AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE ON DUPLO PRODUCT; 02/04/2018 – This “demonstrates that the market is perhaps cautious about the prospects of the food retail industry in light of Amazon’s increasing footprint in the food industry,” the report’s co-author, James Elder, wrote; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it last year, according to people familiar with the matter; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will begin delivering packages to Volvo and GM cars via Volvo on Call or GM’s OnStar service; 16/03/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Scoop from @chrissyfarr here – Amazon $AMZN has hired former FDA CTO Taha Kass-Hout, as per a source – tip; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 31/05/2018 – Amazon blocks Australian customers from its overseas websites; 06/04/2018 – Cato-at-Liberty: Jeff Bezos and the Big Chill; 23/05/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Enables Greater Visibility and Governance for Containerized Environments through Support of Amazon Elastic Container Service; 03/04/2018 – Trump has reinforced his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the US Post Office

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Co holds 594,525 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Granite Prns Ltd stated it has 1.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 605 shares. Hourglass Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 3,730 shares. Moreover, Meritage Group Lp has 6.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 3.86% or 248,742 shares. Guardian Cap LP holds 0.55% or 254,611 shares in its portfolio. Accredited Investors Inc stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tortoise Management Ltd holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,997 shares. Stoneridge Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 5.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parametric Port Associates Limited Com has 23.05M shares. Moreover, Rhenman Prtnrs Asset Mngmt Ab has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,887 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Amer Intl Group Inc Inc has invested 1.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blue Chip Incorporated stated it has 134,899 shares or 3.77% of all its holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15,355 shares to 360,518 shares, valued at $19.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 21,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,867 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 1.19 million shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $25.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.