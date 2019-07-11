Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Holder Tci Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Stake as Stock Rose; Brahman Capital Cut Its Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stake by $53.87 Million; Stock Rose

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 513,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 994,821 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.00M, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $92.77. About 973,264 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Tops Views, Boosts Guidance — Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $280 MLN; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES ROSE 3%; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany dazzles as turnaround plan takes hold; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Blazes 16% Higher – Will It Fizzle?; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.25 – $4.45 PER DILUTED SHARE; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES ROSE 6% AND COMPARABLE STORE SALES WERE 1% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Tiffany shines; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice Pres and Senior Legal Officer; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities About $700M

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, down from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.93 million shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon Aurora Continues its Torrid Growth, More than Doubling the Number of Active Customers in the Last Year; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Guru Michael Loeb Has a Plan to Fight Amazon (Video); 09/05/2018 – Sears has already started selling two of its brands, Kenmore and DieHard, on Amazon; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan; 21/03/2018 – Elicina’s line of skin-restorative, moisturizing snail cream made from 80 percent snail mucin coming soon to Amazon.com; 17/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 02/04/2018 – The analyst noted half the mutual funds it tracked owned Amazon, while 23 percent owned Netflix; 04/04/2018 – Amazon strengthens DC defences; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Primed for More Fashion Growth; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF ACCUSES WALMART OF VIOLATING THE FEDERAL SARBANES-OXLEY WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTION LAW AND VARIOUS CALIFORNIA STATE LAWS, SEEKS A VARIETY OF DAMAGES

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.52 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $227.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 7,753 shares to 29,138 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Fincl Llc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Paradigm Financial Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Coldstream Mngmt Inc has 1.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited has invested 0.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 64,636 shares. Paragon Capital Lc reported 143 shares stake. Everence Capital Management invested 2.89% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Com Il holds 0.18% or 964 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H And Company reported 5.18% stake. Burns J W And Inc holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,542 shares. The Oklahoma-based Bridgecreek Limited Company has invested 4.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clarkston Cap Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 554 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Argi Ltd owns 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 726 shares. Td Capital Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 45 shares. Peddock Capital Advsr Ltd has 461 shares.

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $129.90M for 21.88 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.91% EPS growth.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56M shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $27.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

