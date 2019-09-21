Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Holder Sigma Planning Trimmed Holding by $1.52 Million as Stock Price Declined; Olstein Capital Management LP Decreased Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $2.70 Million; Market Value Declined

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 49,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 108,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.91M, down from 157,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $379,000, down from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32 million shares traded or 31.89% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – Integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) With Social Media Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Guru Michael Loeb Has a Plan to Fight Amazon (Video); 16/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s still weighing whether to sublease tower space at Rainier Square, a source tells; 15/03/2018 – Watchdog raids Amazon’s Tokyo office; 24/04/2018 – Protesters greet Amazon’s Jeff Bezos in Germany; 06/04/2018 – Cato-at-Liberty: Jeff Bezos and the Big Chill; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Checking-Account Threat Puts Regional Banks on Defensive; 30/05/2018 – This group of protestors is calling for Amazon to separate the roles of CEO and chairman; 12/04/2018 – Amazon drops first-gen Ring doorbell price to $100 after closing acquisition. via @verge; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON-RING CLOSE ACQUISITION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 36,602 shares to 207,233 shares, valued at $25.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $617.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 7,000 shares to 107,000 shares, valued at $12.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).